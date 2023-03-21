At Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

NBA TV, YES, and BSOH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +405 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 112.2 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 106.6 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Nets have a +37 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and conceding 112.8 (12th in NBA).

These teams score 225.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 219.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 38-33-2 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has covered 37 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Cavaliers and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1600 - Nets +35000 +12000 -1587

