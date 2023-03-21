The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
  • Cleveland has a 33-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
  • The Cavaliers score 112.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets give up.
  • Cleveland has a 33-11 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Cavaliers are scoring 113.7 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.6).
  • At home, Cleveland is allowing four fewer points per game (104.6) than away from home (108.6).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jarrett Allen Questionable Eye

