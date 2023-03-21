How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland has a 33-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The Cavaliers score 112.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets give up.
- Cleveland has a 33-11 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are scoring 113.7 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.6).
- At home, Cleveland is allowing four fewer points per game (104.6) than away from home (108.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Questionable
|Eye
