The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) are 4-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Nets

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (219)
  • The Cavaliers (40-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.1% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Nets (38-34-0) this year.
  • Cleveland (24-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (61.5%) than Brooklyn (12-4) does as a 4+-point underdog (75%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it more often (50% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.4%).
  • The Cavaliers have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season while the Nets have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-21).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • Cleveland is posting 112.2 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 106.6 points per contest (best).
  • The Cavaliers rank 17th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.
  • The Cavaliers are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
  • This year, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% threes (27.7% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.