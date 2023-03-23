The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Cleveland is 34-17 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.7 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.9).

When Cleveland scores more than 112.9 points, it is 34-11.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers put up 113.7 points per game at home, compared to 110.7 points per game away from home, a difference of three points per contest.

Cleveland cedes 104.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.6 in road games.

In home games, the Cavaliers are draining 0.8 more treys per game (11.9) than in road games (11.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Cavaliers Injuries