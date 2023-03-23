Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Nets - March 23
Evan Mobley and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) at Barclays Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Donovan Mitchell, Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Nets were defeated by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 115-109. Day'Ron Sharpe scored 20 in a losing effort, while Mitchell paced the winning team with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|31
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Caris LeVert
|18
|2
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Evan Mobley
|17
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell averages 27.4 points and 4.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).
- Mobley posts 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).
- Darius Garland posts a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 21.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.6% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 14.3 points.
- Caris LeVert puts up 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|25.9
|4.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.2
|2.5
|Evan Mobley
|17.4
|9
|3.2
|0.7
|1.7
|0.3
|Darius Garland
|19.5
|2.7
|6.8
|1.2
|0
|2.2
|Caris LeVert
|14.5
|3.9
|3.9
|1.8
|0.6
|2.4
|Jarrett Allen
|5.7
|5.7
|1.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.