Cedi Osman's Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 115-109 win over the Nets (his last action) Osman put up 12 points.

Now let's examine Osman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.8 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 12.6 13 PR -- 11.1 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.1



Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Cedi Osman has made 3.2 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Osman's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.9 points per contest, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets concede 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

The Nets concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Cedi Osman vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 23 12 4 3 4 1 0 12/26/2022 30 11 0 2 1 0 1

