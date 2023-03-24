Having won three in a row, the New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN as the Islanders square off against the Blue Jackets.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2022 Islanders Blue Jackets 2-1 NYI 11/25/2022 Blue Jackets Islanders 3-2 NYI 11/12/2022 Islanders Blue Jackets 4-3 (F/OT) NYI

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 188 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 47 goals (4.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 68 17 48 65 45 42 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 59 24 17 41 23 24 55% Jack Roslovic 67 9 29 38 39 26 45.2% Kent Johnson 67 14 21 35 31 21 26.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 193 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 215 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players