The New York Islanders (37-27-8, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (22-41-7) at Nationwide Arena. The matchup on Friday, March 24 begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN

NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-200) Blue Jackets (+170) 6

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 19 of the 63 games, or 30.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has entered 41 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 11-30 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.

Columbus has played 43 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 215 (22nd) Goals 188 (30th) 193 (5th) Goals Allowed 272 (30th) 32 (31st) Power Play Goals 34 (27th) 36 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has hit the over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 2.0 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 188 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 272 total goals given up (3.9 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -84.

