The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6) and Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) meet at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Canadiens fell to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Canadiens (-135) Blue Jackets (+115) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 64 games this season, and won 20 (31.2%).

This season Columbus has won 18 of its 58 games, or 31.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played 39 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Rankings

Canadiens Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 199 (27th) Goals 193 (29th) 266 (29th) Goals Allowed 276 (31st) 36 (26th) Power Play Goals 36 (26th) 66 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over eight times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.9 more goals than their season game score average of 7.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 193 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have given up 276 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -83.

