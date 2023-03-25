Ohio State vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 71-69 win against North Carolina in their last outing on Monday.
Ohio State vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Ohio State vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4, the Buckeyes secured their best win of the season, a 79-75 victory.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).
- Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
- 71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 26) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game, with a +416 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Ohio State has scored 74.8 points per game in Big Ten action, and 80.4 overall.
- At home the Buckeyes are putting up 82.1 points per game, 4.1 more than they are averaging away (78).
- At home, Ohio State allows 64.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 67.
- In their last 10 games, the Buckeyes are putting up 75 points per game, compared to their season average of 80.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.