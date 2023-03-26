The Houston Rockets (18-56) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and SportsNet SW.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

BSOH and SportsNet SW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 121 - Rockets 103

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 14)

Cavaliers (- 14) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



The Rockets (29-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 14.1% less often than the Cavaliers (40-34-1) this season.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (38 out of 75), which is more often than Houston's games have (36 out of 74).

The Cavaliers have a .746 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (44-15) this season, higher than the .229 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (16-54).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is averaging 112.2 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, allowing just 106.7 points per game (best).

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, averaging 24.9 per game.

This year, the Cavaliers are draining 11.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.5% (13th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets. It has shot 37.1% from three-point land (27.7% of the team's baskets).

