Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 27.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 73-61 win against UConn in their most recent game on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Buckeyes secured the 79-75 win at a neutral site on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Ohio State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

73-61 over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on March 25

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 17) on November 30

71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20

Ohio State Performance Insights