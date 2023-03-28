Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who lost their most recent game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/16/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 3-1 NYR
10/23/2022 Rangers Blue Jackets 5-1 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 284 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • With 195 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 5.3 goals per game (53 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 70 18 49 67 45 43 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 61 25 18 43 24 24 55%
Jack Roslovic 69 9 32 41 40 27 45.1%
Kent Johnson 69 15 22 37 32 21 27.3%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 196 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 243 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 73 24 58 82 96 30 23.1%
Mika Zibanejad 73 37 42 79 59 47 49.1%
Adam Fox 73 11 54 65 72 82 -
Vincent Trocheck 73 19 36 55 57 50 56.2%
Patrick Kane 66 20 34 54 58 27 50%

