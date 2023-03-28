The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets lost to the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their most recent outing.

The Blue Jackets have a 3-6-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.6%) while giving up 53 goals to their opponents.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have earned a record of 8-7-15 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 23-42-7.

In the 22 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has earned three points (0-15-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 35 times, earning 50 points from those matchups (23-8-4).

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games this season and has recorded 17 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 50 times this season, and earned 37 points in those games.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.71 29th 4th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 16th 31.7 Shots 29.7 25th 7th 29.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 9th 22.4% Power Play % 18.8% 24th 13th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 21st

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

