Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the first-place Boston Bruins (57-12-5) host the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7) on Thursday, March 30 at TD Garden.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 to see the Bruins meet the Blue Jackets.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2022 Bruins Blue Jackets 4-2 BOS 10/28/2022 Blue Jackets Bruins 4-0 BOS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 4.0 goals per game (290 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 197 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 71 19 50 69 45 43 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 62 25 19 44 24 24 55.1% Jack Roslovic 70 9 33 42 41 29 45% Kent Johnson 70 15 22 37 32 21 27.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 156 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 273 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players