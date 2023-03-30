The Atlanta Braves (6-1) have eight players on the injured list. The club's next contest is against the San Diego Padres (3-4) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Truist Park.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Michael Harris II 10 Day Injury List Back .217 / .280 / .261, 0 HR, 1 RBI Collin McHugh 15 Day Injury List Shoulder 0-0, 2.45 ERA, 4.9 K/9 Max Fried 15 Day Injury List Left Hamstring 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 5.4 K/9 Tyler Matzek 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Kolby Allard 60 Day Injury List Oblique - Raisel Iglesias 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Kyle Wright 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Huascar Ynoa 60 Day Injury List Elbow -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Braves Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM

7:20 PM Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Braves -120 +100 ATL -1.5 9.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres Player Performance - April 6

The Braves are back in action after beating the Padres by a score of 7-6 on Thursday. In the win, they outhit San Diego 13-7.

Name Position Game Stats Spencer Strider SP 5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 9 K, 3 BB Orlando Arcia SS 3-for-4, BB, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Matt Olson 1B 2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI Sean Murphy C 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2B Ronald Acuña Jr. RF 1-for-4, BB, 2B Kevin Pillar CF 1-for-3, BB, RBI

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.