The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (44-33) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers head into this game on the heels of a 120-118 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. In the Cavaliers' loss, Donovan Mitchell led the way with a team-high 44 points (adding five rebounds and five assists).

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danny Green SG Out Health And Safety Protocols 3 0.8 0.2 Jarrett Allen C Questionable Groin 14.4 9.9 1.7 Raul Neto PG Questionable Hamstring 3 0.9 1.4 Dean Wade PF Questionable Illness 4.5 3.4 0.8 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Derrick Rose: Questionable (Illness), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.5 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has a 35-12 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Cavaliers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 113.6 points per contest compared to the 112.3 they've averaged this year.

Cleveland knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.4% from deep while its opponents hit 36.9% from long range.

The Cavaliers score 113.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3.5 220

