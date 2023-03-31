Lamar Stevens and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Stevens, in his most recent appearance, had four points and nine rebounds in a 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

Below we will look at Stevens' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Lamar Stevens Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.3 5.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.3 3.9 Assists -- 0.5 0.2 PRA -- 9.1 9.9 PR 14.5 8.6 9.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.6



Lamar Stevens Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 4.0% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.6 per contest.

Stevens' opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Lamar Stevens vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 12/4/2022 27 8 6 0 0 0 2 10/30/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

