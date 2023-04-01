Austin Riley will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (1-0) on Saturday, April 1, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (0-1) in an early-season game at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Braves' matchup against the Nationals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Nationals with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Travis d'Arnaud get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 16 of their 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves hit 118 homers away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Nationals came away with 47 wins in the 141 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.