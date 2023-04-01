The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.

Thomas had a hit in 85 of 146 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He homered in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas picked up an RBI in 37 of 146 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 72 .181 AVG .293 .252 OBP .344 .315 SLG .481 17 XBH 28 7 HR 10 14 RBI 38 63/22 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 7 Home Away 71 GP 75 33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%) 11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

