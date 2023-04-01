Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Josiah Gray

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna got a hit in 78 of 127 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He homered in 15.7% of his games last season (127 in all), going deep in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.

Ozuna drove in a run in 29.1% of his 127 games last year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of them (16). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 45 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)