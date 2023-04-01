Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park. Josiah Gray will be on the mound for Washington, with first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals ranked 28th in Major League Baseball with just 136 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 408 extra-base hits, the Nationals ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage last season.

Washington ranked 11th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.

The Nationals had an on-base percentage of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in the majors.

Washington struck out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors last season.

Washington had a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which was third-worst in baseball last season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the nod for the Nationals and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he pitched six innings as the starter.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves - Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves - Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays - Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays - Home - Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland

