On Saturday, April 1 at 4:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (1-0) visit the Washington Nationals (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Nationals Park. Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves, while Josiah Gray will take the hill for the Nationals.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves hit 118 home runs away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

