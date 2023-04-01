The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 while totaling 32 goals against 50 goals given up. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-255)

Panthers (-255) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.9)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 23-43-8 this season and are 8-8-16 in overtime matchups.

Columbus has earned 27 points (10-6-7) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (0-16-3 record).

The Blue Jackets have earned 50 points in their 35 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 7-9-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 52 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 5th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.68 30th 23rd 3.41 Goals Allowed 3.95 31st 1st 36.8 Shots 29.7 24th 20th 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 11th 22.4% Power Play % 18.4% 25th 27th 74.3% Penalty Kill % 75.7% 22nd

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

