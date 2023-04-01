Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)
- d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 75 of 111 games last season (67.6%) d'Arnaud had at least one hit, and in 31 of those contests (27.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games a year ago (39 of 111), d'Arnaud drove in a run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.268
|.329
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|31
|49/12
|K/BB
|41/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|40 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|14 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (32.1%)
|26 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (45.3%)
|7 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.8%)
|21 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (34.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
- Last season he compiled a 7-10 record, a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP over his 28 games.
