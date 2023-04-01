Tyrrell Hatton will play at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 18 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Hatton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Hatton has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in two.

In his past five events, Hatton finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Hatton is heading into this tournament with two straight top-five placements.

Hatton will try to make the cut for the 13th time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 24 -3 280 0 16 2 4 $5.6M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Hatton has played in the past year has been 148 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hatton shot better than 69% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Hatton shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hatton had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Hatton recorded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last competition, Hatton carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Hatton finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hatton bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

