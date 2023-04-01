Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)
- Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Robles reached base via a hit in 61 of 132 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 12.1% of those games (16 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (six of 132), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Robles picked up an RBI in 23 of 132 games last year (17.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (3.8%).
- He scored a run in 27.3% of his 132 games last season, with more than one run in 3.8% of those games (five).
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.230
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.274
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|8
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|36 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (39.1%)
|6 (8.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.4%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.6%)
|14 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (14.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14, the 24-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 31 games last season he compiled an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
