Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alex Call At The Plate (2022)
- Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 42.6% of his games last year (20 of 47), Call got a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 47 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Call drove in a run in seven of 47 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 17 of 47 games a year ago (36.2%), including one multi-run game.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.100
|AVG
|.344
|.182
|OBP
|.447
|.200
|SLG
|.578
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|12
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/11
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|28
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The lefty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
