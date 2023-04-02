The Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8), who have fallen in four straight, on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-180) Blue Jackets (+155) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won 20, or 29.4%, of the 68 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Columbus is 14-36 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 39.2% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 42 of 75 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 239 (19th) Goals 198 (30th) 246 (18th) Goals Allowed 299 (31st) 69 (2nd) Power Play Goals 37 (28th) 49 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (23rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Seven of Columbus' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, one goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (198 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets' 299 total goals allowed (4.0 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Their -101 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

