Lane Thomas will lead the way for the Washington Nationals (0-2) on Sunday, April 2, when they battle the Atlanta Braves (2-0) in an early-season game at Nationals Park at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+145). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves entered a game as favorites 130 times last season and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Braves had a record of 47-17, a 73.4% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves hit 118 home runs away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

