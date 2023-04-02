The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -12.5 231.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 16 times.

Cleveland has an average point total of 219.3 in its contests this year, 12.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 43-35-0 this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 16 20.5% 112.3 228.3 107.0 226 220.0 Pacers 41 52.6% 116.0 228.3 119.0 226 233.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

When playing at home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 6.7 fewer points than the Pacers allow (119.0).

Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-35 2-1 39-39 Pacers 41-37 2-1 39-39

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 10-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-20 10-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-27 107.0 Points Allowed (PG) 119.0 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 38-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 45-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

