The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -12.5 231.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 16 times.
  • Cleveland has an average point total of 219.3 in its contests this year, 12.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers' ATS record is 43-35-0 this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • Cleveland has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 16 20.5% 112.3 228.3 107.0 226 220.0
Pacers 41 52.6% 116.0 228.3 119.0 226 233.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).
  • The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 6.7 fewer points than the Pacers allow (119.0).
  • Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 43-35 2-1 39-39
Pacers 41-37 2-1 39-39

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Pacers
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116.0
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
10-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-20
10-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-27
107.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.0
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
38-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
45-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

