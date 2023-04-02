Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-12.5
|231.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 16 times.
- Cleveland has an average point total of 219.3 in its contests this year, 12.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers' ATS record is 43-35-0 this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.
- Cleveland has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|16
|20.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|107.0
|226
|220.0
|Pacers
|41
|52.6%
|116.0
|228.3
|119.0
|226
|233.2
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).
- The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 6.7 fewer points than the Pacers allow (119.0).
- Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-35
|2-1
|39-39
|Pacers
|41-37
|2-1
|39-39
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pacers
|112.3
|116.0
|24
|11
|10-3
|38-20
|10-3
|31-27
|107.0
|119.0
|1
|29
|38-20
|13-6
|45-13
|13-6
