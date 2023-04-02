Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz picked up a base hit in 67 out of 112 games last season (59.8%), with multiple hits in 27 of them (24.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his 112 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 30 of 112 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Shuster makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The left-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
