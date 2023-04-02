Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz picked up a base hit in 67 out of 112 games last season (59.8%), with multiple hits in 27 of them (24.1%).

He hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his 112 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 30 of 112 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

