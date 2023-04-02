Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (2-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-2) at Nationals Park is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Braves to come out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, Washington won 22 of 67 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Last season Washington scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (603 total, 3.7 per game).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

Nationals Schedule