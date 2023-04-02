The Atlanta Braves (2-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-2) will square off in an early-season contest on Sunday, April 2 at Nationals Park, with Jared Shuster starting for the Braves and MacKenzie Gore taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +145 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Braves won 47 of their 64 games, or 73.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road contests).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Nationals were underdogs in 141 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Last year, the Nationals won 30 of 86 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

