Victor Robles -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Robles picked up a base hit in 61 out of 132 games last season (46.2%), with at least two hits in 16 of those games (12.1%).

He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.

Robles picked up an RBI in 23 games last year out of 132 (17.4%), including multiple RBIs in 3.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 27.3% of his 132 games last season, he scored a run (36 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.8%).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .230 AVG .212 .270 OBP .270 .342 SLG .274 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 21 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 54/9 8 SB 7 Home Away 68 GP 64 36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%) 6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%) 14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)