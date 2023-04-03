On Monday, April 3, Austin Riley's Atlanta Braves (2-1) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +115 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' matchup versus the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 77 of their 107 games, or 72%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road outings).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Cardinals were chosen as underdogs in 65 games last year and walked away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those games.

Last season, the Cardinals came away with a win 10 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

St. Louis averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

The Cardinals had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

