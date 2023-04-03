Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Vargas had a hit 40 times last year in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (four of 63), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas picked up an RBI in 20 out of 63 games last year (31.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.8%).
- He crossed home in 18 of 63 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.302
|OBP
|.296
|.354
|SLG
|.427
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (63.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (30.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (30.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In his 28 appearances last season he compiled an 11-7 record, had a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.041 WHIP.
