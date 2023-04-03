Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)
- Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games last season (32 of 124), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored a run in 37 of 124 games last year (29.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.196
|AVG
|.236
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.314
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|27
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|30 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (53.1%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.4%)
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (26.6%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (14.1%)
|16 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he compiled an 11-7 record, had a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.041 WHIP.
