The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

In 59.8% of his games last season (67 of 112), Ruiz got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six of 112 games last year, he left the yard (5.4%). He went deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

