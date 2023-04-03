Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Nationals Park. Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals hit just 136 homers last season, which ranked 28th in the league.

The Nationals ranked 24th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

Washington ranked 11th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals had an on-base percentage of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in the majors.

Washington struck out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Nationals pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.01 last year, which ranked 29th in MLB.

Washington had a combined 1.437 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams gets the nod for the Nationals and will make his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old righty last pitched Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, tossing six innings out of the bullpen.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves L 7-1 Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves W 4-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays - Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays - Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber

