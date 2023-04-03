Drew Rasmussen will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) on Monday, April 3 in an early-season matchup against the Washington Nationals (1-2), who will counter with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Rays have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+150). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they played as favorites last season.

The Rays had a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays averaged 0.8 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (68 total in road outings).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .368 on the road.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 28 of 82 games when listed as at least +150 on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Nationals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Victor Robles 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270) Alex Call 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

