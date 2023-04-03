On Monday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

In 52.8% of his 72 games last season, Arcia picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 10 of 72 games last year, he left the yard (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Arcia drove in a run in 21 games last year out 72 (29.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score 22 times in 72 games (30.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 32 .239 AVG .250 .306 OBP .327 .376 SLG .460 7 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 37 18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%) 11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)