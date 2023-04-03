On Monday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 52.8% of his 72 games last season, Arcia picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 10 of 72 games last year, he left the yard (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Arcia drove in a run in 21 games last year out 72 (29.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score 22 times in 72 games (30.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 32
.239 AVG .250
.306 OBP .327
.376 SLG .460
7 XBH 11
4 HR 5
17 RBI 13
26/10 K/BB 25/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 37
18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%)
11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
