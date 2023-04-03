Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 46.2% of his 132 games last season, Robles picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (six of 132), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home plate in 36 of his 132 games a season ago (27.3%), with more than one run scored five times (3.8%).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .230 AVG .212 .270 OBP .270 .342 SLG .274 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 21 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 54/9 8 SB 7 Home Away 68 GP 64 36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%) 6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%) 14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)