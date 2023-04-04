Alex Call -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 42.6% of his games last season (20 of 47), Call had a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

In five of 47 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Call drove in a run in 14.9% of his 47 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 17 of 47 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 24 .100 AVG .344 .182 OBP .447 .200 SLG .578 2 XBH 7 1 HR 4 1 RBI 12 17/4 K/BB 13/11 2 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 28 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)