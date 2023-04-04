The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH will show this Maple Leafs versus Blue Jackets game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/11/2023 Maple Leafs Blue Jackets 4-3 CBJ
2/10/2023 Blue Jackets Maple Leafs 3-0 TOR

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (302 in total), 31st in the NHL.
  • With 202 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 51 goals (5.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 74 19 52 71 45 45 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 65 26 19 45 24 27 54.8%
Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1%
Kent Johnson 73 16 22 38 34 23 29.2%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 209 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (257 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 75 28 67 95 89 98 0%
William Nylander 76 37 45 82 34 64 42.4%
Auston Matthews 69 37 42 79 52 63 52.7%
John Tavares 75 33 43 76 54 43 58.6%
Michael Bunting 76 22 25 47 37 45 33.3%

