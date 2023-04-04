The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-365) Blue Jackets (+300) 7

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won 21, or 30.4%, of the 69 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Columbus has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +300 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Blue Jackets have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 7 goals 43 of 76 times.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 257 (10th) Goals 202 (30th) 209 (6th) Goals Allowed 302 (31st) 57 (11th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 44 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than this matchup's total of 7.

In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 202 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 302 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their -100 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

