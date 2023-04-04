Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-365)
|Blue Jackets (+300)
|7
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won 21, or 30.4%, of the 69 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Columbus has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Blue Jackets have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 7 goals 43 of 76 times.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|257 (10th)
|Goals
|202 (30th)
|209 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|302 (31st)
|57 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|44 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than this matchup's total of 7.
- In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 202 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 302 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their -100 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
