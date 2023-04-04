How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Steven Matz will aim to shut down Austin Riley and company when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves ranked second in Major League Baseball with 243 home runs.
- Fueled by 552 extra-base hits, the Braves led MLB with a .443 slugging percentage last season.
- Atlanta's .253 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.
- The Braves had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
- Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.45 last year, fifth-best in baseball.
- Atlanta pitchers had a 1.190 WHIP last season, seventh-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Patrick Corbin
|4/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Josiah Gray
|4/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Seth Lugo
