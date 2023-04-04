C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)
- Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- In 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%) Abrams had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his 90 games a year ago, Abrams picked up an RBI (15 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 29 of his 90 games a year ago (32.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.4%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.301
|.308
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|28/2
|K/BB
|22/3
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|28 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|3 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (22.0%)
|15 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (34.1%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.4%)
|7 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (19.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 26-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
