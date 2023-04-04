The Orlando Magic (34-44), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 107 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +424 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Magic have a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 112 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 113.9 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 220.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Orlando has covered 44 times in 78 matchups with a spread this year.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 29.5 -110 28 Darius Garland 20.5 -120 21.7 Evan Mobley 17.5 -105 16.3 Jarrett Allen 13.5 -115 14.4

Cavaliers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1500 - Magic +100000 +90000 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.