The Orlando Magic (34-44) are underdogs (by 5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

  • Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Over (222)
  • The Cavaliers (42-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 3.2% less often than the Magic (44-31-3) this season.
  • As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 25-13-3 against the spread compared to the 20-9-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Orlando and its opponents do it more often (50% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).
  • The Cavaliers have a .742 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-16) this season, higher than the .407 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-35).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • Cleveland is posting 112.3 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 107 points per contest (best).
  • The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per contest.
  • With 11.5 treys per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • Of the shots attempted by Cleveland in 2022-23, 63.1% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% have been from beyond the arc (27.6%).

